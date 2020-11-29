1/
JAMES NEVILLE
NEVILLE--James J., of East 71st Street, Manhattan, died at 92 years of age on November 26, 2020, in Suffolk County, NY. Former Manhattan advertising executive, predeceased by wife Jean in 2003. An utterly charming raconteur, beloved by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at John Krtil Funeral Home, 1297 First Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Vincent Ferrer on Lexington Avenue, Wednesday, December 2. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
KRTIL FUNERAL HOME
1297 FIRST AVENUE
NY, NY 10021
(212) 744-3084
