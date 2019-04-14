Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES O'CALLAGHAN. View Sign

O'CALLAGHAN--James G., passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in Flushing, NY, the son of Thomas and Agnes O'Callaghan. Jim graduated from All Hallows High School and attended Iona College. He was a member of the NYSE for over twenty five years. Jim is survived by his wife of 26 years Donna (Zente) and his two cherished daughters, Jessica and Danielle and by his brother John. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 15th from from 5:00 to 8:00pm at the Fred H. McGrath & Son, Funeral Home, 20 Cedar Street In Bronxville. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:45am at St. Joseph's Church, Bronxville.



