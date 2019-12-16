Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES O'RORKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'RORKE--James F. , Jr., passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at his home in New York City due to natural causes. Carla Phelps O'Rorke, his wife of 55 years, was by his side. Jim, as all his friends called him, was born in New York City on December 4, 1936, and lived in New York all his life. He graduated from Valley Stream Central High School in 1954; received his A.B. from Princeton University Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs in 1958 (cum laude); and his LL.B. from Yale Law School in 1961. Jim was admitted to the New York Bar in 1962 and also began his legal practice at Davies, Hardy & Schenck. He was a partner at Davies, Hardy, Ives & Lawther from 1969-1972. In 1972, he became a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP and retired in 2014. His practice there encompassed general real estate matters, including acquisitions, multistate mortgage financing transactions, construction loans, litigation, foreclosures, leverage buyouts, partnerships, real estate investment trusts and syndications. He was a colleague whom others turned to for advice, in part because of his intellect and expertise, and in part because of his warmth and humor. Jim thoroughly enjoyed life in New York City, especially the theatre and numerous restaurants. His many enthusiasms included Chinese cooking, photography, American Indian art, and mystery and spy novels. Arizona and Montana were favorite vacation destinations. He will be greatly missed. No services are planned per his request. Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to .



