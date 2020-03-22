O'DONNELL--James Edward, Jr., died in New York City on March 3, 2020. Born October 17, 1934 in Teaneck, NJ to Mabel and James. Joined Army National Guard and Marine Corps, serving in Korea. Attended West Virginia U. and Georgetown University Law Center. Admitted to New York State Bar in 1969. Continued Army JAG Corps, becoming Lieutenant Colonel. Was ADA (Brooklyn/Queens) retiring in 1994. He loved God, cherished his family, was a doting husband to Sieglinda and unwavering champion of daughter, Victoria. He is very dearly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2020