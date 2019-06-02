PAUL--James, passed peacefully on May 28th, 2018 in New York City. James W. Paul recently retired from his role as General Counsel of Clifford Chance US LLP, a position he occupied since 2000. In that capacity, Jim oversaw the firm's various risk management initiatives in the Americas Region. He also directed all litigation and dispute resolution initiatives in which the firm was a party, or otherwise involved. Jim was directly responsible for the operation of the firm's Conflict Clearance Center as advised on matters pertaining to the firm's compliance with applicable bar rules and other professional obligations. Prior to becoming General Counsel, Jim maintained an active litigation practice in commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions, insurance, employment discrimination, foreign corrupt practices, and trusts and estates law. Jim served on a number of professional committees including the New York City Bar Committees on Professional and Judicial Ethics, and Professional Discipline. He spoke often on subjects of law firm risk management and legal ethics. He was a graduate of Valparaiso University and The University of Chicago Law School. He is admitted to practice in the State of New York and in various courts in the federal system throughout the United States. Jim is survived by his wife Sandra, his sons J.W. and Joseph, Sisters Mary Miles (Robert), Susan Paul, Rachael Lamp (Roger), Edyth Paul (Jeff Clark) and also adored by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Avenue on Friday, June 7th at 11:30am. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday from 5-9 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Grace Lutheran Church, 31-20 21st Avenue, Astoria, NY 11105.



