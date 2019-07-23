Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES PESSIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PESSIN--James I., MD. Loving husband, father and grandfather James I. Pessin died unexpectedly on July 17th at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital. James is survived by his wife Renee, children Joshua, Benjamin (Daniela), Kate and grandchildren - Antonina, Franka and James. He was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and NYU College of Medicine. Dr. Pessin spent two years as Chief of Child and Adolescent Guidance Clinic at Ft. Sam Houston, Brooke General Hospital during the Vietnam War. He was with the Albert Einstein School of Medicine from 1970 to 1982, as well as the Bronx Children's Psychiatric Hospital. Dr. Pessin was in private practice until the day he died. The family asks that in lieu of flowers all donations in his memory go to .



