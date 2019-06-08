PFOHL--James Mathis, of Forest Hills Gardens, NY died peacefully surrounded by his family on June 5, 2019 at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan, CT after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth O'Shea, his wife of 46 years. Jim was born on May 9, 1932, the middle child of the late Pauline Mathis and Louis Pfohl. He was a graduate of Chaminade HS, the University of Notre Dame and Harvard Law School. He served as a first lieutenant JAG officer in the US Marine Corps. In 1958, he joined Plaxall, his family's business in Long Island City, NY. During his 50 years as President, Jim led Plaxall with humility and helped spearhead the company's expansion from plastic packaging into the real estate management firm it is today. He also ran the Fischer Companies, the family's business in Dubuque, IA. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children Samara (Peter Bilden), Tony, Margot, and Cynthia (Michael Erensen), his grandchildren Benjamin, James, Caroline, and Zachary Bilden and Henry and Nellie Erensen, his sisters Ann Kirby and Lynn Quigley, and an extraordinarily close extended family. Jim will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his profound generosity, his business acumen, his sense of humor, and his strong moral character. He will be missed most dearly. His family expresses immense gratitude to his faithful caretaker and friend Reynaldo, who took impeccable care of Jim with a loving heart to the end. Visiting hours Sunday from 2-5pm and 7-9pm at Fox Funeral Home in Forest Hills and Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Forest Hills June 10 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hills & Dales, 1011 Davis Street, Dubuque, IA 52001.
Published in The New York Times on June 8, 2019