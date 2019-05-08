POLL--James (Jimmy), of New York, NY died on May 6, 2019 at the age of 62, surrounded by family. He is survived by his siblings; William, Jr., Stanley, Joy, Anita, Tana and Maria. Jimmy attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill where he received a degree in Film and Political Science. For the past 25 years, Jimmy has been an integral member of the family-owned and operated gourmet business, William Poll on the Upper East Side. Jimmy was known as the "Mayor" of Lexington Avenue by shopkeepers and shoppers alike. He will be remembered by all who knew him, as a generous friend, always inquiring about and encouraging friends and family. He was quick to help those in need. He left us with the sentiment that he was grateful for everyone in his life. Viewing will be at the Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Avenue at 81st Street on Wednesday and Thursday 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services Friday 9:30am at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 337 East 74th Street. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or .



