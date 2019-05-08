JAMES POLL (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "A kind gentleman. Always so thoughtful of others. The world..."
    - Maureen Leahy
  • "I send my prayers and condolences to Jimmy's family. He..."
    - Barbara Brody
  • "Jimmy, I will miss you terribly. Your quick wit, correcting..."
    - Linda Chwieroth
  • "Jim will trully be missed, this an enormous loss to our..."
    - caroline phitoussi
  • "Dear James, You left us too soon. We're still in a state..."
    - Scott & Linda Mitchell
Service Information
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Cathedral
337 East 74th Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

POLL--James (Jimmy), of New York, NY died on May 6, 2019 at the age of 62, surrounded by family. He is survived by his siblings; William, Jr., Stanley, Joy, Anita, Tana and Maria. Jimmy attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill where he received a degree in Film and Political Science. For the past 25 years, Jimmy has been an integral member of the family-owned and operated gourmet business, William Poll on the Upper East Side. Jimmy was known as the "Mayor" of Lexington Avenue by shopkeepers and shoppers alike. He will be remembered by all who knew him, as a generous friend, always inquiring about and encouraging friends and family. He was quick to help those in need. He left us with the sentiment that he was grateful for everyone in his life. Viewing will be at the Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Avenue at 81st Street on Wednesday and Thursday 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services Friday 9:30am at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 337 East 74th Street. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or .
Published in The New York Times on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.