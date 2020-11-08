Jim, I remember my many trips to Washington on business with the Greater St. Paul Association of Building Owners and Managers. My first stop was to your office. You were a friend who I will miss. I have a picture of you along with a letter you sent to me after one of our meetings in D. C. I also remember when you took me into the House Chamber, and allowed me to gavel the House to order... What an experience.... even though the room was empty. Our time together was priceless. Thank you Jim for your friendship. Rest In Peace, and God Bless.

Bill BUTH

Friend