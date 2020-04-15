Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Richard Gunning. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2020

James Richard Gunning, born in Buffalo, NY, on May 10, 1933, died of natural causes on April 2, 2020, in Wyckoff, NJ, at 86 years of age. He was married to Ellen Ewing for forty years.



Jim was a devoted member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church. Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly to advance the causes of equality for racial minorities, the LGBTQ community, and seniors. Combining his professional acumen as a business consultant with his passion for justice, he was active for many years in promoting ethical investing. Central to this activism was his membership, since 1961, in the First Unitarian Church of Brooklyn. He held many positions at First Unitarian, among them President of the Board. He also comanaged the church's financial investments and endowments.



The second of three children born to James T. and Thelma S. Gunning, Jim grew up in Hamburg, Buffalo, and East Aurora, NY. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1952–1955 and was stationed in Korea for a year. Upon completion of military service, Jim enrolled in the University of Buffalo, earning a B.A. in 1958. He went on to earn an MBA and a CPA at New York University.



Beginning his career with Price Waterhouse, Jim then worked for the National Gum Paper Corporation. A few years later, he joined the actuarial firm of Martin E. Segal Company, where he enjoyed a long, productive career, rising to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Partner. While employed in that capacity, Jim was active with the National Council on the Aging and served as its Treasurer and Vice President. Jim also channeled his considerable energy in other directions. He was an avid traveler, skier, and marathon runner. He embraced the world.



Jim retired from Segal Company in 1988 but continued his efforts for social justice. He sat on the board of the Unitarian-Universalist Service Committee (UUSC) and the UUA Committee on Socially Responsible Investing. During this period, Jim joined the Interfaith Council on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR), which succeeded in persuading such entities as Exxon Mobile, Walmart, and Home Depot to adopt resolutions to end the use of slave labor in their factories in Asia. He also supported Common Cause and the Southern Poverty Law Center.



Jim was married to Valerie L. Gunning from 1960–1975. In 1979, he remarried to Ellen V. Ewing.



Jim was predeceased by his sister Jean Gunning Kapuscik. He is survived by his wife and children, Christopher "Kit," Stephanie P., and Claire P. Gunning, and one granddaughter, Maren K. Gunning. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, John N. Gunning, and sister-in-law, Shirley Gunning; three stepchildren and their spouses, Kenneth and Sheila Steinberg, Debra Lathbury, David and Kathleen Steinberg; and six step-grandchildren, Aidan, Niall, Ian, Rose, Andrew, and Jenna Steinberg. The family deeply mourns its loss.



As an expression of sympathy for the family, memorial contributions in James' name may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee https://www.uusc.org/ways-to-give or Common Cause https://actionnetwork.org//forms/ma

