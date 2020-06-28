JAMES ROWEN

ROWEN--James Rosenman, born in New York City in 1927, died at home on Thursday, June 25. He is survived by his children Andy, Robert and Mary and grandchildren James, Lyla, Sam, Ben and Hannah. A graduate of the Lincoln School, Harvard College and Harvard Law School, he served in the Navy and became a law partner at Shearman & Sterling in 1960. He met his future wife, Mary Lee Morey, at the Lincoln School; she passed in 2015; they were married 62 years. After his retirement in 1993 they lived many years in Millbrook, NY, but always returned to the City. Donations in his remembrance may be sent to The World Wildlife Fund.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store