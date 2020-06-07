RUTHERFORD--James. 1933-2020. James Roger Rutherford of N. Andover, MA and formerly of Chatham, NJ died peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Jim was born in Akron, Ohio on June 18, 1933 and raised in nearby Cuyahoga Falls. He was a graduate of Miami University of Ohio. Jim began his financial career with Manufacturers Hanover in New York City and then took a position at Clark Dodge. In 1972 Jim joined Barrett Associates (now Barrett Asset Management) where he worked for over 30 years as an investment counselor and partner, eventually assuming vice chairman and president roles. Jim dedicated much of his lifetime to service. While in Chatham, he was an active member of church, town boards and various committees. He was a longtime member of the United Board for Christian Higher Education in Asia. Jim passionately served the Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation Board for a decade as trustee, chair of the investment committee, and chairman of the board. Most recently, Jim was an active member of the INMED Partnerships for Children board and finance committee, as well as of the Residents Executive Council for Edgewood community. Jim's many pastimes included traveling, reading, music, golf, tennis and sailing. Jim will forever be remembered as a quiet demeanored, wise, quick witted gentleman of exceptional integrity. He was an accomplished businessman, steadfast friend, devoted husband, loving and supportive father and grandfather. James is survived by his wife, Ann Rutherford, his three children, Ken Rutherford (Betsy), Mark Rutherford (Laura), and Amy Dewey (Steve), and seven beloved grandchildren. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation of Mountainside, NJ. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.





