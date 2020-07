Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JAMES's life story with friends and family

Share JAMES's life story with friends and family

RYAN--James Daniel, Jr., Ph.D., lost to cancer, survived by wife Jeanne, children James III (Susan), Julia (Kane Platt), and Matthew, grandsons James Ryan IV and Evander Platt. Professor Emeritus CUNY, past Chairperson, Dept. of History, Bronx Community Collage and taught courses at the Graduate Center.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store