SCOTT--James E., Age 72, of Boston, MA passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Seton (Wall) Scott, children, Bridget Akinc (Akin) and Denis Scott (Melissa), and four grandchildren. Former Director of the Graduate Banking and Financial Law Program at Boston University, and Director of Morgan Stanley Bank, Jim held legal positions at the Federal Reserve Board, Security Pacific, Bank of America, Bankers Trust, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley. Jim served as the Chair of the Banking Law Committee of the American Bar Association. Mass of Christian burial at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's name to the St. Ignatius High School Sponsor-a-Student Program at www.ignatius.edu/give To share a memory of Jim, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 12, 2020