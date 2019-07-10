SEERY--James Patrick, 86, on July 7. Proud immigrant from Bray, Co. Wicklow, Ireland. Educated at the Christian Brothers Academy, Greystone, and the Bray Technical Institute. Union Carpenter in NYC for over 30 years. Predeceased by his wife Carol Ranney; survived by children Florie, Jimmy and Michael and grandchildren Grace, Maggie, Lucy, Seamus, Owen, Angela, Alasdair and Kate. Funeral July 13, 12:30 pm at Church of the Epiphany, 375 2nd Ave. Memorial contributions to: Camphillfoundation.org.
Published in The New York Times on July 10, 2019