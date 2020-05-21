SHERWOOD--James. The Trustees and staff of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation mourn the passing of James Sherwood, who served on the Board and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection Advisory Board for over three decades. Holding a firm belief in art and museums, with sustained interest in the welfare of the Guggenheim, James will be greatly missed. He along with his wife Shirley have been loyal friends and gracious hosts, opening their doors to us in Venice and London, and we send heartfelt condolences to the Sherwood family. Peter Lawson-Johnston, Honorary Chair William L. Mack, Chair Wendy Fisher, President Richard Armstrong, Director Thomas Krens, Director Emeritus Mimi Lawson-Johnston Howe, President, Advisory Board, Peggy Guggenheim Collection Karole P. B. Vail, Director, Peggy Guggenheim Collection Philip Rylands, Director Emeritus, Peggy Guggenheim Collection





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store