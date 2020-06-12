JAMES SHERWOOD
SHERWOOD--James C., age 69, passed away peacefully on June 9. Eternally upbeat and matchlessly witty, Jim made friends easily and kept them forever. Jim loved the theatre and gloried in all music, from Gilbert & Sullivan to Handel to Sousa to Chuck Berry. Jim was a proud graduate of Regis High School, Yale University, and Columbia Law School and a partner at Schlam, Stone & Dolan. Devoted father of Nicholas and Frank Sherwood; loving brother of Thomas, Nancy and Richard Sherwood; pre-deceased by his cherished parents, Charles and Agnes Sherwood, whose examples of unconditional love and support guided him every day. Jim's days were brightened by his wife, Shauna Vey, the love of his life. Donations in his memory to Regis High School or Ascension Catholic Church.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
June 11, 2020
We are devastated by his passing. He was a truly awesome human being and a true friend to all who knew him. We loved spending time with he and Shauna on our trips to New York. We are sending our love and sympathies to all in his family. You are all in our prayers.
Jack and Diane McGee
Classmate
