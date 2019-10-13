SMITH--James D. Died on September 30th, 2019 in Roxbury, CT. James was born in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania and graduated from Dartmouth College and Harvard Business School. A long time resident of New York, he spent his professional career in private banking at Citicorp. A wonderful friend of many, especially Dennis Cusack, he enjoyed great conversation, cuisine and the company of his springer spaniel, Jimmy, either in New York or Connecticut. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in November.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019