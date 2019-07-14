Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES STEVENS. View Sign Service Information Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home 121 Main St. Westerly , RI 02891 (401)-596-2465 Funeral 11:30 AM Watch Hill Chapel Watch Hill , RI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STEVENS--James W. James W. Stevens, age 83, passed away Sunday, June 30th at his home in Watch Hill, RI. Jim was surrounded by loving family. He will be dearly missed. Jim Stevens grew up in Webster, Massachusetts with his sister, Beverly. Deerfield Academy accepted him and a lifetime of friends began to form. As President for the class of 1954, Jim later joined the Board of Directors. Soon Jim joined the Williams College class of 1958 and ultimately their Board of Directors. He was proud to have voted for co-education on both Deerfield and Williams boards. After NYU business school, a long career as a commercial and investment banker ensued. Jim worked at First National Citibank, Laird, Citibank (twice; first in commercial banking and eventually Chairman of Citibank Capital & Group Executive of The Capital Markets Group, for the western hemisphere), Dillon Read (Managing Director), and The Prudential (CEO Prudential Asset Management). Boards of special interest were Biogen and Celotex. Philanthropic boards were: A Better Chance, The Donaldson Adoption Institute, The Geraldine Dodge Foundation, Project Renewal, School of American Ballet, and Spence Chapin Family Services. His generosity will be his greatest legacy. Golf was his passion. Jim Stevens is survived by his wife (Mimi), his two sons (Hardie and Mark), and three grandchildren (Jim and Lindsay, and Daniel). Other survivors include: Chris, Liz, Alex, Stephanie, Hudson and Jacob. A funeral has been planned for 11:30am, July 19th at the Watch Hill Chapel, in Watch Hill, RI. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to A Better Chance, in NYC (



