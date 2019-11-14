STEWART--James M., a resident of Manhattan, died peacefully on November 11, 2019 in Tarrytown, NY. He was 94 years old. He was the son of Arax and James Leon Stewart and brother of Richard Stewart (deceased). He was born and raised in Manhattan, graduated from Horace Mann Prep School, and Brown University in 1946. He is survived by his two loving children, Suzanne Stewart of Ossining, NY and Bill Stewart of Hollywood, FL. His beloved son, Bruce Stewart, predeceased him. He served in the Navy as Officer in Charge of an LCT (809) during WWII. James married Evelyn Chilian (deceased) in 1949 and moved to New Rochelle, NY, where they raised their three children. After a long career in advertising with the William Esty Agency, he was asked by the Founder of MBNA Bank to embark on an international mission to enlarge the bank's footprint globally by visiting banks and merchants in over fifteen countries. He was adored by his children, as well as by his daughter-in- law, Ingrid, her daughters and grandkids, his sister-in-law, niece and nephew -- and his doting dog Gizmo. After a long, comfortable retirement enjoying gardening and winters in Florida, he passed away from the effects of Alzheimer's. A wonderful man who will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral Services will be held this Saturday, 3pm at the Ballard-Durand Funeral Home, White Plains, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 14, 2019