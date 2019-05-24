VREELAND--James Joseph, beloved husband of Joan, devoted father of James and Kristen, loving father-in-law of Arismendys Frias, adored grandfather of Brian, Alex, and Aris passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Brooklyn, James attended Bishop Loughlin High School before entering the religious order of the Brothers of the Christian Schools as Brother Cosmas Gregory. After earning a Ph.D. in philosophy at Saint Louis University, he joined the Manhattan College faculty. He left the Brothers in 1969, taking a position at IBM as a writer and then manager in publications. Upon retirement, he returned to teaching at Ulster County Community College and the New York state prison in Napanoch. Committed to civil rights, James participated in the 1963 March on Washington, and introduced his many students to the work of Martin Luther King, Jr. Among his many hobbies were writing, taking his grandchildren to the Bronx Zoo, and the New York Times daily crossword puzzle. A mass will be offered at the De La Salle Chapel at Manhattan College on June 16, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Wildlife Conservation Society.



