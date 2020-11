Or Copy this URL to Share

WOLFENSOHN--James D. With deep sadness we mourn the loss of Sir James D. Wolfensohn, our devoted colleague and dear friend. Jim's wisdom and hard work have left the world a better place, and we join his countless admirers in gratitude. We will forever appreciate his honest counsel, his generosity, and his profound kindness. We will miss him terribly. Lily Safra Edmond J. Safra Foundation





