WOLFENSOHN--James D. The Board of Trustees and staff of Carnegie Hall mourn the passing of our dear friend and Chairman Emeritus James D. Wolfensohn. A legendary investment banker, devoted philanthropist, and accomplished amateur cellist, James was elected to Carnegie Hall's board in 1974. During his time as treasurer and then as chairman (1979 to 1991), he was a driving force in the prudent financial planning that ensured Carnegie Hall's fiscal health and artistic excellence. His accomplishments included attracting new board talent, building Carnegie Hall's fundraising capacity by establishing corporate support of the Hall, pushing for the Hall to be recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a national center of culture, and co-chairing, with Sanford I. Weill, the campaign that led to Carnegie Hall's historic 1986 restoration. The entire Carnegie Hall family has been touched by James's warmth, loyalty, and dedication to the advancement of our institution, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his children, Sara, Naomi, and Adam, and his entire extended family. Robert F. Smith, Chairman; Sanford I. Weill, President; Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director





