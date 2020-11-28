WOLFENSOHN--James D. The members of the Bretton Woods Committee deeply mourn the loss of our former chairman James D. Wolfensohn. We were honored to have his leadership for over a decade and will deeply miss him as a friend and as a true leader of our global citizenry. We will remember Jim for his unwavering commitment to the world's most vulnerable and will honor his legacy by continuing the work he so tirelessly championed. Our deepest sympathies to his family. Richard A. Debs William C. Dudley John Lipsky William R. Rhodes On behalf of the Bretton Woods Committee global membership





