WOLFENSOHN--James. We have lost a real renaissance personality and one of the best friends a man could have. I served on Jim's Carnegie Hall board and witnessed firsthand the magnificent effort he led which enabled the Hall not only to survive but flourish in subsequent years. As president of the World Bank, Jim initiated policy and projects, which greatly enhanced the lives of millions around the world. During his youth, besides being a superb scholar, Jim was an amazing athlete. He wielded the epee, fencing on the Australian national team at the Melbourne Olympics. Prior to that, he gained a position on the Australian Junior Davis Cup tennis team, along with such famous players as Ken Rosewall and Lew Hoad. Dalia and I met Elaine and Jim almost sixty years ago and have been the closest of friends ever since. Throughout his life, he was a stimulating and dashing individual, as well as my hero. I shall never forget how close and loving Jim was to my late son Cary. The evenings and days which Dalia and I spent with Elaine and Jim were some of the finest moments of my life. My daughters Ashley and Tracy join me in sending our love and sympathy to Naomi, Sara, and Adam, his wonderful children. Good bye my friend. Life will not be the same without you. Larry Leeds





