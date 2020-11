Or Copy this URL to Share

WOLFENSOHN--James D. The Board and Staff of The New York Landmarks Conservancy celebrate the national and international accomplishments of our former trustee, James D. Wolfensohn. We also remain grateful for his instrumental role in our early efforts to preserve and reuse the Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House at Bowling Green, a City and National Historic Landmark. Our condolences to the family. Michael Braner, Chair; Peg Breen, President





