WOLFENSOHN--Sir James. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Sir James Wolfensohn, beloved husband of the late Elaine. Sir James' wisdom and commitment to supporting those in need, especially Holocaust survivors, helped make our work possible. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his children Naomi (Jascha Preuss), Sara (Neil Mayle), and Adam (Jennifer Small), and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





