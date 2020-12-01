WOLFENSOHN--James. The Board of Directors and Staff of The Jerusalem Foundation, Inc., mourn the passing of James Wolfensohn, esteemed Past Chair of our Board. Jim, together with his wife Elaine(z'l), supported and endorsed the work of the Foundation in truly exemplary ways and for many years, helping to build Jerusalem as a global model for diversity, inclusion, and cross-communal engagement. We extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to his family. Alan G. Hassenfeld, Chairman of the Board James S. Snyder, Executive Chairman





