WOLFENSOHN--James. American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) are deeply saddened by the passing of noted global financial leader, philanthropist, and friend, James Wolfensohn. Chosen by the HU Board of Governors in 2011 to receive its highest honor, the degree of Doctor Philosophiae Honoris Causa, Mr. Wolfensohn was recognized the same year by the Hebrew University's Harry S. Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace with the Truman Peace Prize for his commitment to peace in the Middle East and his efforts to promote economic growth in developing countries during his tenure as President of the World Bank. We remember his beloved wife, Elaine (z"l), and extend our deepest sympathies to their children, Sara, Naomi, and Adam. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem Daniel I. Schlessinger, Chair of the Board of Governors Professor Asher Cohen, President Professor Menahem Ben- Sasson, Chancellor American Friends of the Hebrew University Marc Mayer, Chair of the Board of Directors Clive Kabatznik, President Beth A. McCoy, Chief Executive Officer





