WYER--James Ingersoll, died peacefully at his home in Shrewsbury, NJ on Easter Sunday, April 21st surrounded by his children at the age of 95. Born on June 9, 1923, in Denver, Colorado, son of William and Katherine Rolfe Wyer, Jim grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a graduate of Brooks School in North Andover, Massachusetts, Yale University, B.A. 1945 and Bachelor of Law 1949. He served with the Naval Reserve between 1943 to 1946 in the Pacific Arena during WWII. Having a long distinguished legal career, he served as Vice President and General Counsel at American Cyanamid between 1973 to 1986, was Chairman of the Atlantic Legal Foundation between 1986 to 1997 and after his retirement in 1986 worked as Counsel for St. John and Wayne, Newark, New Jersey. Married to Joan Best Connelly August 13, 1960, he is survived by his three children: son Peter Ford Wyer, daughter June Wyer Nugent and Step-daughter Joan C. Tatnall, as well as his three grandchildren Zoe Nugent Wong, Zac Nugent and Marshall Field VI and five great- grandchildren. He was an enthusiastic member of the Rumson Country Club, Seabright Beach Club and Seabright Lawn, and Tennis and Cricket Club. Jim was a keen tennis and squash player, having been a Star Squash player at the University Club in New York City, as well as a bridge player Extraordinaire. He was a lover of food, wine, ballet and opera. He will long be remembered for his intelligence and wit, warmth and generous love of family, friends and beloved Corgi Parker. A memorial is planned for late summer.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019