YESTADT--James, 98, esteemed symphony conductor: (November 24, 1921 - April 21, 2020) After completing his military service in WWII and completing graduate studies in music at Columbia University, Mr. Yestadt with his wife Victoria, a professional violinist, embarked on a lifelong musical journey. In 1960, Mr. Yestadt was appointed resident conductor of the New Orleans Symphony Orchestra and was invited to study with renowned conductor Rafael Kubelik in Luzerne, Switzerland conducting the Zurich Radio Orchestra. Thereafter, Mr. Yestadt accepted the position of Music Director and Conductor of the Mobile Symphony Orchestra and the Mobile Opera for 15 years bringing classical music to season subscribers and free concerts to schools and parks across the region to over 80,000 people annually. Mr. Yestadt then conducted the Baton Rouge Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra and performed for 23 seasons as the Music Director and Conductor of the West Valley Symphony in Sun City, Arizona. James Yestadt, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather leaves behind three sons Jim (deceased), Rick and Gregory, two granddaughters Molly and Dixie and two great- granddaughters Evelyn and Vivienne.





