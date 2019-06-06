KIBEL--Jamie. 49 years of love, laughter, and accomplishment was called to a close on June 3rd, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer, or as Jamie called it, her fight with Donald Lump. Jamie embraced every moment of her life with wit, creativity and love for her family and friends. She was a veterinarian, a partner in her family real estate company, co-owner of Ellerslie Stables in Rhinebeck and expert in making life better for all who knew her. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. The Kibel and Levenson Families
Published in The New York Times on June 6, 2019