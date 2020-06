Or Copy this URL to Share

MILLNER-ZIMET--Jan, 67 passed away peacefully on May 23rd after a two year battle with cancer. A broadcast news reporter from Jericho, NY. Passionate, honest, and intelligent with a great sense of humor -- she touched so many throughout her life. Daughter of Murray and Ida Millner, husband Mike, sons Darren and Bradley. She will be sorely missed.





