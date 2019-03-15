ABRAHAM--Jane. Jane's energy and passion as beloved wife of almost 50 years to Andrew, mother of Ethan, sister of Babette Sanders, adored Oma of Stella and Henry, daughter of the late Herbert and Elfriedel Seligmann, educator and nonprofit leader made for a better world. Funeral Sunday, 11am at Gutterman, Hackensack, NJ. Shiva Monday, Tuesday 2-5pm, 7-9pm. Donations to Bergen County Section of National Council of Jewish Women.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2019