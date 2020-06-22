1928 - 2020

Jane Rudofker, 91, an artist born August 17,1928 to Al and Adeline Blofson, grew up in Philadelphia PA but resided for the past 50 years in Jackson Heights, Queens. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her son and daughter-in law's Philadelphia home on May 16, 2020. Jane was a loving mother to Mike (Barbara Blake) and Ted Rudofker (Tanya Rotenberg), and beloved sister and aunt and great-aunt to Lorraine (deceased) and Richard Blofson and their families. Adored by her large extended family, her neighbors in Queens, and all who knew her, Jane dedicated her life to art, producing countless works in a spectacular range of media, including sculpture, textiles, paintings and collage.



Jane was a vibrant storyteller, and frequently recounted childhood memories on Lawnton Avenue in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia and in the unique single-tax community of Arden, Delaware. Jane, her sister Lorraine, and their younger brother, Dick, developed their love of rockhopping and Shakespeare in Arden, producing countless community plays over decades, and later spending summers there with their children. She was a voracious reader with a wide-ranging curiousity and encyclopedic memory. Jane's many aphorisms included, "What next?", "Let's art!", "Art is work," and "Be well and prosper." To her dying day she hated green vegetables.



After graduating from Girls High School in Philadelphia. Jane studied at the Philadelphia College of Art before marrying Sam Rudofker at age 19, with whom she shared a love of music. They had two sons, Mike and Ted. As an artist, she started as a sculptor, carving stone and wood before rheumatoid arthritis caused her to transition to painting. One of her teachers and mentors, in Philadelphia and Arden, was the ceramic sculptor Marcus Aurelius Renzetti. Among the forms and techniques she experimented with over her long career, she created pieces in fabric, embroidery, torn paper collages, and oil and watercolor paintings. In her 50's, Jane began attending the Art Students League in Manhattan where she studied with the well-known painter and teacher Knox Martin, who called her a "master." She continued traveling to Manhattan from Queens for classes at the Art Students League twice a week until the age of 90.



She lived alone and independently, by choice, in Jackson Heights, until three months before her death, when she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law. In her later years she was supported by a devoted circle of neighbors in her co-op building, people to whom her family is eternally grateful. Their many acts of kindness saved Jane's life on more than one occasion. Jane loved the diversity of her multi-cultural neighborhood, and would often say, "Why go anywhere else, when people from around the whole world are right here?"



Her curious mind relished science, astronomy and stargazing, literature and music, but art was her life force, to which she wholeheartedly committed herself. She will be sorely missed and remembered for her creativity, storytelling, humor, and values centered around equality and justice. Toujours gai, kid.

