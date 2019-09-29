CHOATE--Jane Harte. Jane Harte Choate, born November 22, 1918, died peacefully at home in Locust Valley, NY on September 27th. With sparkle and great sense of humor, she was always interested in others, giving of her time and energy. She had great strength and wisdom, and was beloved by many. Predeceased by her husband Thomas H. Choate, she is survived by two daughters, Jane Beck and Caroline de Chazal, and son-in-law, Guy de Chazal, four grandchildren, and six great-granddaughters. Among many interests, horticulture was a major passion, and she served for many years on the New York Botanical Gardens Board. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the New York Botanical Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



