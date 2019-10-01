CHOATE--Jane Harte. The Trustees and Staff of The New York Botanical Garden are deeply saddened by the death of our dear friend Jane Choate. Janey, as she was known to her Garden family, joined the Board in 1977, served for 29 years, and was a Trustee Emerita since 2006. A longstanding and active member of the Executive, Horticulture, Development, Nominating, and Planned Giving Committees, Jane served for many years as the Chairman of the Annual Fund. She was an elegant and thoughtful Garden ambassador and advocate, who through her quick wit and charm introduced scores of friends to the Garden. She was generous with her time and recognized as a Benefactor in Perpetuity for her philanthropy. We extend our sincerest condolences to her daughters, Jane Beck and Caroline de Chazal, and the entire Choate family. J. Barclay Collins II, Chairman Maureen, K. Chilton, Chairman Emerita Carrie Rebora Barratt, President Gregory Long, President Emeritus



