JANE DINNEEN

DINNEEN--Jane. On May 20th, at age 61. Beloved wife of Gregory Derian. Proud mother of James and Christopher. Jane leaves behind numerous family and friends. All are heartbroken. Jane was a warm, caring soul, passionate in her convictions and passionate about Springsteen concerts. She was dear to her colleagues and children's friends alike. She had a great sense of humor and a wicked laugh. Jane will be remembered with love and laughter. In honor of her memory, please consider a donation to Doctors Without Borders, https://www.doctorswithout borders.org/
Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.