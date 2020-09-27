JANE EIDLER

EIDLER--Jane Ellen, on September 24th, longtime resident of Sitka, Alaska, passed away peacefully after a long illness at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jane is survived by her husband of 36 years, Paul Michael Wild; their three children, Logan (Kenley Jackson), Lauren (Evan Love) and Lincoln, siblings Barbara and David, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Susan and both parents. Jane's dedication to lifelong learning kept her busy hiking, bird watching, knitting, baking, solving crossword puzzles and writing haiku's. Her homemade pop-up birthday cards, each with a personalized haiku, were eagerly awaited by friends and family, as were her hand knitted socks and sweaters. Jane's desserts often took first prize at local community events. Her recipe for bagels was included in the New York Times Natural Foods Cookbook. An inveterate postcard and letter writer, Jane corresponded with dozens of friends and family, maintaining friendships and close relationships across Alaska and the United States. Her letters were a window into life in a small town on an Alaskan island. She hosted and supported numerous exchange students and served on the Board of the Sitka Public Library. Jane loved music and instilled a love of music in her three children. Her children were her pride and joy. Jane grew up in Queens and Long Island. Soon after graduating from SUNY Buffalo with a degree in sociology, Jane worked as a Vista volunteer. Her adventurous spirit led her to Alaska where she worked as a naturalist interpreter for the National Park Service at Denali National Park (where she met her husband) and Glacier Bay National Park. When her children were young she started a walking tour business directed at cruise ship passengers in Sitka. During the school year Jane managed the pool at Blatchley Middle School, teaching swimming to generations of Sitka children. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to the Alaska Alzheimer's Association
, Brave Heart Volunteers (907-747-4600) or the Sitka Public Library. A memorial service will be held in New York at a later date.