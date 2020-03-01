Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE ENGEL. View Sign Service Information C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood 306 E Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood , NJ 07450 (201)-445-0344 Send Flowers Obituary

ENGEL--Jane Virginia Coe, a dog lover and wildlife enthusiast who globe-trotted long before adventure travel became popular, died on Monday, February 24, after a brief illness. She was 87. Born August 25, 1932 to Livingston and Gwendolyn Johnston Coe, Jane Coe grew up in River Edge, N.J., loving sports and drama. At Hackensack High School, Jane met Bob Engel, a football and baseball player who became the great love of her life. They married in 1953 and lived in Corning, NY, Houston, Hackensack, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ, and finally Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, with their children, Jennifer, Janie (deceased), Rob and Elizabeth. While she remained rooted in New Jersey, Jane loved adventure and spent her adult life exploring the world and its treasures: she tented in Africa, rode elephants in India, trekked around Egypt on camelback, dined in Lebanon during its civil war, walked Normandy's beaches, noshed on Japanese sushi, observed penguins in Antarctica, inspected old land turtles in the Galapagos, boated in Venice, and marveled at Prague's treasures. She and her family also spent several years living in London and had an apartment in Manhattan. But Jane's home in the woods of Ho-Ho-Kus was always the center of her universe. Jane's greatest passion, however, was animals, especially dogs. Her beloved canines included a golden retriever (Orphan Annie), three black Labrador retrievers (Cinderella, Daisy and Hey Babe), four Scottish terriers (Bonnie, Lilly, Brucie, and Fiona) and two yellow Labradors (Valerie and Gladys). Jane put her passion to work. She volunteered as a docent at New York City's Central Park Zoo, the Bronx Zoo, and the Museum of Natural History and served on the board of the Museum of the Dog and as a supporter for The Seeing Eye guide dog school in Morristown, NJ. Two favorite annual events that she loved sharing with children and grandchildren were The Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden and the Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Jane was also an avid theatre-goer, an enthusiasm sparked by her uncle, Washington Post drama critic Richard L. Coe, who took his niece to countless Broadway openings, cabarets and awards events, then to late-night haunts where actors and directors rolled in to talk shop. For Jane, favorite family gathering spots included her Ho-Ho-Kus home, Bermuda and the New Jersey Shore, where dinners of lobster, steamers, Jersey corn-on- the-cob, and Jersey tomatoes lasted late into the evening. Even after Bob Engel died in 1993, Jane gathered her family for trips and outings, reminding them to support each other and "help the other fellow.'' Tough yet kind, steely yet sentimental, earnest with a wicked wit, Jane embodied Shakespeare's line from A Midsummer Night's Dream: "Though she be but little, she is fierce.'' Jane leaves children, Jennifer Engel Young (Larry), Robert Andrew Engel (Mary), and Elizabeth Hunter Engel; grandchildren, Jack Engel Young (deceased), Robert Lawrence Young, Robert Wellford Tabor Engel, Margaret Currie Tabor Engel, Owen Livingston Tabor Engel, and Andrew Hunter Tabor Engel; brother, Robert L. Coe (Mary Ann Dwyer), sister-in-law, Barbara Coe, and many dear friends who made her life so full. Jane Engel's life will be celebrated in a private family service, with a larger gathering held later this spring. Instead of flowers, donations may be sent to The Seeing Eye, 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960, or Valley Hospital Foundation, at 223 N Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Please write "Jane Engel Memorial" in the memo line,



ENGEL--Jane Virginia Coe, a dog lover and wildlife enthusiast who globe-trotted long before adventure travel became popular, died on Monday, February 24, after a brief illness. She was 87. Born August 25, 1932 to Livingston and Gwendolyn Johnston Coe, Jane Coe grew up in River Edge, N.J., loving sports and drama. At Hackensack High School, Jane met Bob Engel, a football and baseball player who became the great love of her life. They married in 1953 and lived in Corning, NY, Houston, Hackensack, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ, and finally Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, with their children, Jennifer, Janie (deceased), Rob and Elizabeth. While she remained rooted in New Jersey, Jane loved adventure and spent her adult life exploring the world and its treasures: she tented in Africa, rode elephants in India, trekked around Egypt on camelback, dined in Lebanon during its civil war, walked Normandy's beaches, noshed on Japanese sushi, observed penguins in Antarctica, inspected old land turtles in the Galapagos, boated in Venice, and marveled at Prague's treasures. She and her family also spent several years living in London and had an apartment in Manhattan. But Jane's home in the woods of Ho-Ho-Kus was always the center of her universe. Jane's greatest passion, however, was animals, especially dogs. Her beloved canines included a golden retriever (Orphan Annie), three black Labrador retrievers (Cinderella, Daisy and Hey Babe), four Scottish terriers (Bonnie, Lilly, Brucie, and Fiona) and two yellow Labradors (Valerie and Gladys). Jane put her passion to work. She volunteered as a docent at New York City's Central Park Zoo, the Bronx Zoo, and the Museum of Natural History and served on the board of the Museum of the Dog and as a supporter for The Seeing Eye guide dog school in Morristown, NJ. Two favorite annual events that she loved sharing with children and grandchildren were The Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden and the Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Jane was also an avid theatre-goer, an enthusiasm sparked by her uncle, Washington Post drama critic Richard L. Coe, who took his niece to countless Broadway openings, cabarets and awards events, then to late-night haunts where actors and directors rolled in to talk shop. For Jane, favorite family gathering spots included her Ho-Ho-Kus home, Bermuda and the New Jersey Shore, where dinners of lobster, steamers, Jersey corn-on- the-cob, and Jersey tomatoes lasted late into the evening. Even after Bob Engel died in 1993, Jane gathered her family for trips and outings, reminding them to support each other and "help the other fellow.'' Tough yet kind, steely yet sentimental, earnest with a wicked wit, Jane embodied Shakespeare's line from A Midsummer Night's Dream: "Though she be but little, she is fierce.'' Jane leaves children, Jennifer Engel Young (Larry), Robert Andrew Engel (Mary), and Elizabeth Hunter Engel; grandchildren, Jack Engel Young (deceased), Robert Lawrence Young, Robert Wellford Tabor Engel, Margaret Currie Tabor Engel, Owen Livingston Tabor Engel, and Andrew Hunter Tabor Engel; brother, Robert L. Coe (Mary Ann Dwyer), sister-in-law, Barbara Coe, and many dear friends who made her life so full. Jane Engel's life will be celebrated in a private family service, with a larger gathering held later this spring. Instead of flowers, donations may be sent to The Seeing Eye, 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960, or Valley Hospital Foundation, at 223 N Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Please write "Jane Engel Memorial" in the memo line, www.vanemburgh.com Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close