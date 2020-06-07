FAGGEN--Jane. 95, of Princeton, NJ, died on Sunday, April 19, at Acorn Glen, an assisted living facility. She was born on May 5, 1924, in New York City, NY. She graduated from Hunter High School in 1941, from the University of Michigan in 1944, and earned an M.S. in Physics from Cornell University in 1947. At Michigan, she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. She earned a doctorate in educational psychology at the Graduate Center of C.C.N.Y. in 1972 and proceeded to work at E.T.S. in Princeton, NJ until her retirement. Dr. Faggen was an active member of the Princeton Borough Historic Preservation Review Committee for many years. She was also a docent at the Princeton Art Museum, an expression of her deep love of the arts. She is survived by her three children, Peggy Steckler, Patti Steckler Bhagat, and Peter Steckler, as well as three granddaughters, Kay Bhagat-Smith, Sarah Bhagat, and Dr. Leah Steckler, and a great-granddaughter Fiona Smith.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store