JANE FULTON STANLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE FULTON STANLEY.
Service Information
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA
02446
(617)-277-8300
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Sharon Gardens
Valhalla, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FULTON STANLEY--Jane (Claster), died on January 19, 2020 at the age of 99 in Boston, MA. She and husband Miki Fulton raised two children in Scarsdale, NY, where Jane worked as a reference librarian at the public library. After Miki passed away, Jane married longtime friend Ira Stanley. She is survived by her sister, Josephine Kellman; her children, David Fulton (Nancy Simon Fulton) and Peggy Fulton Ranson; three granddaughters: Julie Fulton (Eric Zuckerman), Kate Fulton (Chris Stanislawski), and Molly Ranson; her great-grand- son, Ezra Otis Fulton Stanislawski; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-family. Graveside service on January 21 at the Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY at 1pm. Contributions in her memory: Springhouse Senior Living Community, 44 Allandale St., Boston, MA 02130. Levine Chapels, Brookline. 617-277- 8300. levinechapel.com
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brookline, MA   (617) 277-8300
funeral home direction icon