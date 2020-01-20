FULTON STANLEY--Jane (Claster), died on January 19, 2020 at the age of 99 in Boston, MA. She and husband Miki Fulton raised two children in Scarsdale, NY, where Jane worked as a reference librarian at the public library. After Miki passed away, Jane married longtime friend Ira Stanley. She is survived by her sister, Josephine Kellman; her children, David Fulton (Nancy Simon Fulton) and Peggy Fulton Ranson; three granddaughters: Julie Fulton (Eric Zuckerman), Kate Fulton (Chris Stanislawski), and Molly Ranson; her great-grand- son, Ezra Otis Fulton Stanislawski; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-family. Graveside service on January 21 at the Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY at 1pm. Contributions in her memory: Springhouse Senior Living Community, 44 Allandale St., Boston, MA 02130. Levine Chapels, Brookline. 617-277- 8300. levinechapel.com
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 20, 2020