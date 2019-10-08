KORMAN--Jane. (nee Friedman), October 5, 2019 of Jupiter, FL and Ft. Washington, PA. Wife of Leonard I. Korman; Mother of Alison Korman Feldman (Marc), Susan Schurr (Michael) and Catherine Altman (Larry); Grandmother of Avery (Doug), Harry, Lily, Joey, Billy, Lauren and Daniel. Daughter of the late David J. Friedman and the late Rosalie Wachs (nee Cheskis); sister of the late Regina Goldenberg. Jane understood that art is part of life, and once called her and Leonard's journey through the creative world "the trip of a lifetime." Relatives and friends are invited to services Thursday 12:30pm at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane's memory may be made to; The Jane and Leonard Korman Respiratory Institute c/o Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement 25 S. 9th St., Suite 600 Philadelphia, PA 19107 (https://giving.jefferson.edu/ giving-guide/centers-institut es/korman-respiratory-instit ute/give.html); Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, 100 E. Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118 (https://experience.morrisar boretum.org/Membership AndDonations.aspx?Regular Only=True) or The Norton Museum of Art 1450 S Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, F 33401 (https://www.norton.org/ get-involved/give) www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 8, 2019