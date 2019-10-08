KORMAN--Jane. The trustees and staff of the Norton Museum of Art mourn the loss of Jane Korman, a dedicated board member since 2012. The Norton is deeply grateful that Mrs. Korman chose to support the museum in many meaningful ways. She was critical to the expansion of contemporary art, chairing the Contemporary and Modern Art Council, and serving on the Works of Art, Photography, Nominating and Governance, and annual Gala committees. A founding member of the Norton's 21st Century Society, created to secure significant works of art, she and her husband Leonard generously gave and loaned important works of art from their collection, including those by Anish Kapoor, Thomas Struth, and Nick Cave. The Kormans were among the first to commit to the museum's recent expansion, naming the Jane and Leonard Korman Special Event Room, especially apt given her great style and passion for entertaining. The Norton community extends its condolences to Leonard and the entire Korman family. Bruce Gendelman, Chair; Elliot Bostwick Davis, Director and CEO



