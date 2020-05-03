JANE KRUMRINE
KRUMRINE--Jane. Jane Krumrine, of Merion Station, PA, died peacefully on April 17, 2020, just short of her 83rd birthday, from complications of COVID-19. The daughter of Jane (Gilfillan) and Charles Sidney Krumrine, she was a graduate of The Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA, the University of Pennsylvania and the Harvard/Radcliffe Program in Business Administration. Beginning her career in the PR department of Philadelphia's Methodist Hospital, then Hahnemann Hospital, she eventually rose to Vice President of Communications at Johnson & Higgins in New York City and lived in the city for nine years. Jane was a member of the Junior League, the Union League, the Acorn Club and Merion Golf Club. She devoted many hours as an Elder and was on several committees at Overbrook Presbyterian Church, and as a volunteer for Wheels for Medical Transport. She served on the boards of The Baldwin School, The Village, The Philadelphia History Museum at the Atwater Kent and the Wheels organization. She was a Phillies fan, an opera lover and a self-declared "news junkie," reading three newspapers daily. She loved to entertain and travel - especially to Italy - and had close friends and god-children all over the world. Jane's laughter, joie de vivre, love and generosity are remembered and cherished by her friends and family. She is survived by several cousins. Donations in her memory may be made to The Baldwin School, Overbrook Presbyterian Church, The Village (village1877.org) or the charity of your choice. Burial will be private and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.


Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jane and I attended the Harvard Buisness program and shared a house for that year in Cambridge. She became a life long friend. She was in my wedding and we were together at her home, in NYC, Paris, the Cote d'Azure, Chicago and Michigan. A generous, fun, loving person and a precious part of our lives, our family will always have wonderful memories of our times together. Bon voyage, Dear Pal. Cate and Jim Denny
Jane was a GREAT Woman a true friend. She had a very loving and generous nature. I will truly miss her.
Jacqueline Carrasco-Gutierrez
Friend
Jane was a dear dear friend like no other. Her gentile, friendly, selfless and caring nature made her truly a wonderful person. Jane had the unique ability to connect people from all walks of life developing the most meaningful relationships. The world has lost a remarkable human being. Like many others, I have had the pleasure of being a '3rd floor resident' when I arrived in Philadelphia in the late 1990's and our friendship flourished from the moment we met. I will really miss Jane's contagious sense of humor, her non-negotiable cocktail hours which were like no others, and her endearing friendship. May the love of family and friends help you through this difficult period.
Pauline Berg&#233;
Friend
I worked with and got to know Jane when she served on the board of theVillage/Presbyterian Children's Village. She was a wonderful person professionally and personally. I wish the family peace and blessings during this sad time. May Jane rest peacefully.
Jory Barrad
