Jane was a dear dear friend like no other. Her gentile, friendly, selfless and caring nature made her truly a wonderful person. Jane had the unique ability to connect people from all walks of life developing the most meaningful relationships. The world has lost a remarkable human being. Like many others, I have had the pleasure of being a '3rd floor resident' when I arrived in Philadelphia in the late 1990's and our friendship flourished from the moment we met. I will really miss Jane's contagious sense of humor, her non-negotiable cocktail hours which were like no others, and her endearing friendship. May the love of family and friends help you through this difficult period.

Pauline Bergé

Friend