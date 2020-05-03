KRUMRINE--Jane. Jane Krumrine, of Merion Station, PA, died peacefully on April 17, 2020, just short of her 83rd birthday, from complications of COVID-19. The daughter of Jane (Gilfillan) and Charles Sidney Krumrine, she was a graduate of The Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA, the University of Pennsylvania and the Harvard/Radcliffe Program in Business Administration. Beginning her career in the PR department of Philadelphia's Methodist Hospital, then Hahnemann Hospital, she eventually rose to Vice President of Communications at Johnson & Higgins in New York City and lived in the city for nine years. Jane was a member of the Junior League, the Union League, the Acorn Club and Merion Golf Club. She devoted many hours as an Elder and was on several committees at Overbrook Presbyterian Church, and as a volunteer for Wheels for Medical Transport. She served on the boards of The Baldwin School, The Village, The Philadelphia History Museum at the Atwater Kent and the Wheels organization. She was a Phillies fan, an opera lover and a self-declared "news junkie," reading three newspapers daily. She loved to entertain and travel - especially to Italy - and had close friends and god-children all over the world. Jane's laughter, joie de vivre, love and generosity are remembered and cherished by her friends and family. She is survived by several cousins. Donations in her memory may be made to The Baldwin School, Overbrook Presbyterian Church, The Village (village1877.org) or the charity of your choice. Burial will be private and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.