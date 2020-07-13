1937 - 2020

The incomparable Jane Lee Hakim (f/k/a Leffler), surrounded by her children, passed away peacefully at her apartment on July 10, 2020.



As the unofficial "mayor" of Rego Park, she was a fixture on her terrace, watching over and guiding everyone. Nothing went on in the neighborhood without her knowing about it.



A perfect blend of love, friendship and toughness, this "tough broad" and "rock", with a cigarette in her mouth and her key-ring around her wrist, had the unique ability to not only tell it like it was but also make everyone feel special and loved at the very same time.



She was our rock and inspiration, and the engine that ran the family. She epitomized strength, beauty and "home team forever". Her love, words, presence, smile, hugs, BBQ chicken and wet kisses were larger than life. Famous in her circles for saying "just give me a kiss [or hug]….now go away", she had the biggest heart and would do and be everything for everyone whether or not it was family, friends or neighbors.



She was predeceased by her husband, Fred, and loyal dog, a Poodle ironically named Bonecrusher, and was survived by her friends and relatives including her four children, Adam, Glenn, Mark and Lisa, her daughter-in-law, Mandy, her grandchildren, Emery, Reed, Juliana, Benjamin and Marisa, her extended family, Richie and Lia, and sisters-in-law, Ethyl, Claire and Shirley.



She will truly be missed and, with tremendous sadness and love, we say goodbye and hope she will rest in peace.

