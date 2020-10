MOSER--Jane P., died peacefully at her apartment in New York City on September 28, 2020. She was 92. She was the widow of Hanns Moser who was a scriptwriter for WQXR in the 1950s. She also worked at the Times in the early part of her career, eventually becoming a corporate Vice President for CBS Publications. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Jones, her son-in-law Ted Jones, her beloved grandson, Dan Jones, and her brother, Raymond Pennell.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store