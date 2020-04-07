JANE NUSBAUM

Jane Nusbaum of Scarsdale, NY, died on April 4th. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend. Survived by husband, Lawrence; children, Barbara/Bill, Lynn/John, Larry; grandchildren, Sarah/Rob, Emma, Willy, Alex, Jacob, Mia, Izy. Jane was a true community leader: League of Women Voters President, Scarsdale Village Trustee, and Westchester Reform Temple Leader, to name only a few. She was a life-long academic, devoted to family, friends, and to living a caring life. Donations warmly accepted: WSCAH, www.wscah.org/donate/
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2020
