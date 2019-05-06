OAKLEY--Jane McClary. Passed away April 4 at home with her family following a courageous battle with breast cancer. Jane's life was filled with creativity, performing, writing, and directing. A graduate of Northwestern, she was one of the first female members of the marching band and an active member of MEOW. Her TV career started at WEWS Cleveland, Executive Producer at WJZ Baltimore, WTAE Pittsburgh, WBZ and WCVB Boston. Jane led the first nationally syndicated "Larry King Show" on TV, and is remembered for being the person to first put him in suspenders. Jane was active in civic activities: President of the Rocky Hill Community group and a strong supporter of the Chance Academy in DC. A lifelong Girl Scout, she was active in her sons' Boy Scout troops. Donations: Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Cancer.
Published in The New York Times on May 6, 2019