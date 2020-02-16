ORANS--Jane, has thrown her last shoe. She passed away on February 14. Jane was born on New York City's upper west side, September 13, 1935. She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College and received her master's degree from Harvard University specializing in early childhood education. Before she married, Jane taught preschool at Bank Street School for Children. She went on to serve as a trustee of the Board of Education in Mamaroneck for eleven years. As a young widow, she took a risk and purchased Quisisana Resort in Center Lovell, Maine which combined her passion for summer camp and musical theatre. She operated Quisisana for more than 35 years. Her other passions included Planned Parenthood, Compassion in Choices and the Larchmont Mamaroneck Community Counseling Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome T. Orans, her sister Mary, and her eldest son, Jake. Survivors include her children, Mary and Sam and his wife, Nathalie, her grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah, Jerry, Annie, and Jeremiah, nieces Carla and Susan, and chosen family, Barbara and Marshall. Her legacy is one of great generosity and strength. Her salty wit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Donations can be made to Larchmont Mamaroneck Community Counseling Center communitycounseling center.org Services will be held Sunday (Today) 11:30am at Larchmont Temple, Larchmont, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020